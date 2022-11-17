Silver Alert issued for missing Houma woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Houma.

The Louisiana State Police have issued the alert on behalf of the Houma Police Department.

They are asking for assistance locating Eileen Chauvin after she was reported missing around 6 pm on November 16, 2022, when a family member arrived to check on her. She is believed to have left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Ms. Chauvin is 5’0” and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair. She was last seen on November 16, 2022, around 4:30 pm wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans at her residence on School Street in Houma.

State Police say Chauvin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information should contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Houma Police Department.