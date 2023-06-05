Silver Alert issued for missing Convington man

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Alan Flattmann of Covington.

According to State Police, Flattmann was last seen by family on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at around 9 pm. He drove away from his residence in a Silver Toyota Sienna bearing Louisiana license plate SQH 744.

Flattmann is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’0” in height and weighs approximately 170 lbs, officials report.

Family members say Flattmann suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Flattmann should contact the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office, LSP say.