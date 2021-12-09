Silver Alert issued for missing 93-year-old Denham Springs man

The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 93-year-old Donald Francis Slater, Sr.

Slater was last seen on December 9, 2021, between midnight and 4:30 a.m., at 10405 Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs. Slater left in the middle of the night after obtaining the keys to the vehicle from his wife’s purse.

State Police say Slater was last seen travelling in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V, bearing Louisiana license plate 687EUJ. He was wearing khaki pants and a khaki button-up sweater. Slater suffers from dementia and cataracts. He also has a history of leaving his residence unsupervised. He is prohibited from night driving, troopers say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Slater should contact Detective Bien Leblanc with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-933-9572 or call 911.

