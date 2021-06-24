Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Vidalia woman

State Police / Vidalia Police Department
Maylene Hobbs
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:22:24-04

CONCORDIA PARISH — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Vidalia Police Department (VPD) and is requesting assistance with locating a missing 86-year-old

Troopers say Maylene Craft Hobbs, was reported missing to Vidalia Police on Thursday morning. She was last seen by family members at approximately 10:00 p.m. on June 23, at her residence on Azalea Street in Vidalia. She possibly walked away from her home sometime during the late night or early morning.

Maylene Hobbs is 86-years-old with short gray hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue top and bottom pajama set.

Family members confirm Hobbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Maylene Hobbs should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254 or local law enforcement.

