Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man from New Orleans

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 74-year-old Robert "Bob" Atkinson.

Atkinson was last seen in the 800 block of Chartres Street on June 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. He's believed to be walking on foot in an unknown direction, according to state police.

Family reports that Atkinson has a medical condition that could impede his judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Atkinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or dial 911.