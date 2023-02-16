Silver Alert issued for Livingston Parish woman

INDEPENDENCE, La. — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Gayle Welch on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to State Police, Welch was last seen at 6 am by her husband at their residence on Albin Road in Independence. Welch is suspected to have left the residence during the early morning hours in her champagne/tan colored 2006 Hyundai Tucson with Louisiana license plate 124ATA.

Welch is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants. Welch also took her small mixed breed dog, authorities say.

Welch suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment and has not taken her medicine since yesterday, family members confirm.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Mrs. Welch should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department at 225-686-2241 or call 911.