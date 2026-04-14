SILVER ALERT issued for Donaldsonville man

Ascension Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 77-year-old Harold Halle. He was discovered missing from the 35000 block of Carol Street in Donaldsonville today, at approximately 9:00 a.m.

The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 1:31p.m.

Halle is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5’11” and weighs approximately 169 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit with a black hooded jacket.

Family reports that Halle is diagnosed with a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He is believed to be driving a white 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck bearing Louisiana license plate X685637.

Anyone with information regarding Halle’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.