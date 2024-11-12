Silver Alert issued for Bossier City woman

LOUISIANA — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bossier City woman.

Ruby Williams, 68, was last seen Monday, Nov. 11 at 3985 Airline Dr. in Bossier City and has been missing since around 10:40 a.m.

Williams suffers from a medical condition that affects her judgment and has a history of getting lost.

Williams is a Black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a brown wig. She is 5'8" and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a sleeveless leopard jacket over a black jacket with green and red stripes near the wrist, black pants and white shoes.

Williams is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on where Williams may be is asked to immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8977 or contact local law enforcement by dialing 911.