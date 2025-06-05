Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Ruston man

Lincoln Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Ruston Police Department for 89-year-old Sidney A. Dent. He was discovered missing from his home on Zaphyr Lane in Ruston at approximately 10:00 a.m. Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 3:12 p.m.

Dent has brown eyes and gray hair. He is 6’2” and weighs 280 pounds. Dent suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented, according to police.

Dent’s clothing description is unknown. He is believed to be traveling in a gold 2003 Mercedes E Class bearing Louisiana License Plate 706FEE.

Anyone with information regarding Dent’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Ruston Police Department at (318) 255-4141 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Ruston Police Department.