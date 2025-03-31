Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating missing woman

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department for 78-year-old Brenda Milo. She was last seen at her residence on 5605 Paige Street in Alexandria on Sunday, March 30th. She was discovered missing at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Sunday. LSP received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 9:33 a.m. this morning.

Milo has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Milo suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to LSP.

Milo is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Milo is asked to immediately contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Alexandria Police Department.