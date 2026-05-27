Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating missing Monroe woman

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Monroe Police Department for 67-year-old Blanche Thomas McGhee. She was discovered missing from her residence on Harrison Street today, at approximately 10:11 a.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 1:49 p.m.

McGhee has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’5” and weighs approximately 199 pounds. Family reports that McGhee has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

McGhee is believed to be driving a silver 2018 Toyota RAV4 bearing Louisiana license plate 343JVI.

Anyone with information regarding McGhee’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Monroe Police Department.