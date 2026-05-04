Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating missing Doyline Woman

WEBSTER PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for 84-year-old Jane Kirkland Pegg. She was last seen at her residence on Carter Road in Doyline, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 3:50 p.m. today.

Pegg is a white female with hazel eyes and gray hair. She is 5’4” and weighs approximately 135 pounds. Pegg suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Pegg is believed to be driving a 2005 black Chevrolet Avalanche bearing Louisiana license plate W914500, in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding Pegg’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.