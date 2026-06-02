Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating missing Bossier City man

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Bossier City Police Department for 84-year-old Michael Camardo. He was last seen Tuesday at approximately 12:30 p.m. at his residence on Caprizzi Lane in Bossier City. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 4:06 p.m.

Camardo is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. His family reports that he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Camardo is believed to be traveling in a white 2022 Chevrolet Trax bearing Louisiana handicap license plate 494446.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Camardo is asked to immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8977 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Bossier City Police Department.