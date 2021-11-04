Shreveport police searching for suspect in Thursday morning triple homicide

Police in Shreveport are searching for a suspect involved in a triple homicide Thursday morning.

36-year-old Barry Rigsby is wanted on three counts of second degree murder.

According to Shreveport Police, three people, including a 12-year-old, were found shot to death at a home in the 400 block of W. 82nd Street in Shreveport.

The victims were found around 1:45 am on November 4 when a woman went to the home to check on the welfare of her son. Police say when she arrived at the residence, the back the back door was found open and three individuals, two adults and a 12-year-old, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The killings, according to police, are considered domestic in nature.

Rigsby is believed to be driving a burgundy Dodge Journey with Louisiana license plates. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Rigsby's whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955.

Anonymous tips can be made to the Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Police say a cash reward will be paid for information leading to Rigsby's arrest.

