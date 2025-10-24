Shreveport police arrest 3 in human trafficking case involving 14-year-old runaway from New Jersey

Shreveport police have arrested three people in connection with a human trafficking case involving a 14-year-old runaway from New Jersey who was victimized in what authorities describe as a violent sexual incident.

The victim, who had run away from New Jersey, was located by Shreveport Police Department officers. Working together, the department's Juvenile Services, Sex Crimes and Vice detectives launched an investigation that led to the arrests of three suspects.

Daiquan Blackman faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. SPD's Special Response Team took Blackman into custody on Oct. 22 at an apartment complex near Forum Drive and Hearn Avenue.

Malina Caldwell was arrested on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Keyana Anderson faces one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges, including rape and human trafficking, are expected. SPD continues to work closely with the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office and New Jersey State Police.

The 14-year-old victim is now safe, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

