Shreveport man killed when tree falls on mobile home

A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed Friday night when a tree fell on his mobile home, according to authorities in Caddo Parish.

Two people were inside the home at the time the tree fell, striking the bedroom and bathroom area where the victim was located, KSLA reports.

A neighbor was able to rescue the man's wife, but tells KSLA the victim had died before he got to the home.

Deputies say there were strong winds in the area when the incident occurred, and residents say the neighborhood has had issues with trees falling before. Several people living nearby heard the tree fall and said it "sounded like someone striking a baseball bat against the tree."

Read more from KSLA here.

