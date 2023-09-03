Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills student and wounds a woman, police say

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — Gunfire broke out during a high school football game on a warm late-summer evening in Louisiana, killing a 16-year-old student and wounding a woman in the arm, authorities said Saturday.

Police have made no arrests and investigators still don’t know why the violence erupted at halftime Friday in an area next to the stands, Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

A medical helicopter landed on the field at Port Allen High School and the two victims were rushed to the hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead, Groger said. The woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The game was suspended as stunned spectators headed for the parking lot, which was filled with emergency vehicles.