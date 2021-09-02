Sheriff reports possible Hurricane Ida death in St. James Parish

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday reported the death of a man that occurred during Hurricane Ida.

Deputies say they responded on the morning of September 1 to a residence in South Vacherie.

The sheriff's office had been contacted by family members who were concerned about the man.

According to deputies, preliminary indications show that the man died during Hurricane Ida.

They say more details will be released as soon as all family members are notified.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel