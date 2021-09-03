Sheriff: One shot and killed at gas station in Metairie

A man was killed in a shooting at a Metairie gas station Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirms.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies have responded to incidents at gas stations "all day," including at least two in which guns were drawn. Lopinto said not many details are known about this incident at the moment, but deputies are speaking to witnesses and trying to enhance photos of a suspect vehicle.

"It's unbelievable that people can't act like adults in this situation," he said while speaking to area media outlets.

The male victim was in line for gas, and Lopinto said "people were still getting gas while the guy was laying dead on the ground."

The sheriff explained that gas and similar services "just aren't here...but for someone to lose their life is ridiculous...nobody needed to lose their life over freaking gas today."

He urged the person responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

"How many people were sitting here innocently trying to get gas today and now we got a person that's dead on the ground," Lopinto added. "I got a suspect in the wind and I got a dead person on the ground that can't talk to me right now. That's difficult."

The first incident involving a gun at a gas station took place after an individual cut in the line for gas and someone else pulled out a gun on him, Lopinto said.

Watch the sheriff's full briefing below:

