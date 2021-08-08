Sheriff: No injuries in high-speed shoot-out near Houma

No one was injured in a high-speed shoot-out that happened near Houma.

Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that two vehicles were racing at high speeds on La. 57 near Houma yesterday afternoon. He said there were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses told KATC that the two vehicles were racing north on La 57 near Dulac, and the people in one car were shooting at the other car. Witnesses said that shooting was heard around Schmoopys restaurant and continued to the community of Bobtown, a few miles up the road, where witnesses say a crash occurred. One vehicle got away, witnesses say.