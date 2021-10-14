Shake your Trail Feather paddle event on Bayou Teche, Saturday

A parade is happening this weekend on Bayou Teche, and you're invited.

The "Shake your Trail Feather" festival paddle parade is set to roll down Bayou Teche Saturday.

"The Bayou Teche paddle trail is 130 miles and it starts in Port Barre and ends in Berwick. We'kk end up having 15 floating access docks, like the one I'm standing on, Patti Holland, in charge of the Teche Project tells KATC. The dock will enable you to get into the bayou with your family and paddle half day paddles from town to town 130 miles of the Teche.

The parade will start at Poche's Country Club and end at Parc Des Ponts in Breaux Bridge from 9:30 A.M. until noon.

For more information, click here.

