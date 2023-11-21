SFM: Statewide burn ban lifted

Following consultation among the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHSEP), and the National Weather Service (NWS), the statewide burn ban initially issued on August 7th and modified as recently as September 29, has been lifted.

Where open burning is allowed in local ordinances, the State Fire Marshal reminds residents that the only legal items that can be burned in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items not allowed to be burned are: