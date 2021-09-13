SFM offers tips to prepare for power restoration

Firefighters in Louisiana to help with recovery are seeing more fires as power is being restored in Houma.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is offering some tips on how to prepare for your power to return - safely.

If your power is still out, here are some tips to try to reduce any fire hazards that may arise as power is restored:

(1) Turn off the main breaker to your home especially if your home suffered water damage

(2) Unplug high voltage appliances such as refrigerators and dishwashers

(3) Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary. A licensed electrician’s inspection of your property’s electric wiring may be needed before we can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

(4) Customers with damage to their meter, meter pan or weatherhead will need repairs to those items prior to Entergy re-energizing their structure.

(5) Due to the fact that as energy is restored, some homes experience a surge, which can create a fire hazard, it is recommended to wait 15-20 minutes after restoration to turn the main breaker back on.

Here's the post: