Severe weather poses threat for vessel operators

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division wants boaters to be especially aware of the weather Tuesday, March 22.

With a strong weather system already affecting much of the state and sweeping east, LDWF reminds boaters to exercise extreme caution during the passing of this system. Small craft advisories have been established across the coastal waters and most inland lakes, according to an LDWF spokesperson. Thunderstorms in this line of weather have produced strong winds, lightning, torrential rain and tornadic activity.

While boating in such weather is never advised, if boaters must be on the water be sure to have all required safety equipment. Wear personal flotation device, and ensure bilge pumps, navigation lights, and electronics/communication equipment are all functioning properly.

As weather approaches try to return to safe harbor as soon as possible. If boaters are unable to do so, try to seek protection from the nearest shore providing adequate protection from the wind. If riding out the storm, never anchor your vessel at the stern (back) of the boat.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel