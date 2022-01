The State Office of Motor Vehicles has announced that several field offices are scheduled to re-open tomorrow, January 11.

Those offices are:

• Breaux Bridge*

• Harvey*

• Jennings

• Natchitoches

• Tallulah

*appointment required

Visitors can schedule an appointment by clicking on the “Book Appointment” icon located at www.expresslane.org [expresslane.org].

A complete list of COVID-related closures is posted at www.expresslane.org/alerts [expresslane.org].