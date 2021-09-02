Second victim in shooting that killed NOPD detective has died

The second victim wounded in a shooting in Houston that killed a New Orleans Police detective has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

Dyrin Riculfy, 43, died Tuesday. The New Orleans Advocate reports Riculfy had been on life support since the shooting and on Tuesday was taken off.

Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, was killed in the shooting, which occurred in Houston on August 21. Briscoe and Riculfy, who were both members of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, were dining on the patio of a restaurant when two suspects wearing hoodies approached them and tried to rob the men.

One of the suspects fired at the men and struck both of them, then fled the scene. Both men were brought to an area hospital, where Briscoe was pronounced deceased.

Police identified and arrested two suspects. They believe there is a third male who has knowledge of the incident and is being sought for questioning.

Riculfy and Briscoe were traveling with other Zulu members as part of a guy's trip, The Advocate reports.

NOPD superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement on Riculfy's death:

"On behalf of myself and the entire New Orleans Police Department, we want to offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Riculfy family and friends, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and all whose lives were touched by DJ."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel