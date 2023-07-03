Watch Now
Second medevac this weekend: USCG transports crewman near Venice

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crewmember sits inside cockpit of MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter July 2, 2023 near Venice, Louisiana. The aircrew was conducting a medevac on an offshore platform near Venice. <br/>
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 09:19:41-04

For the second time in as many days, the Coast Guard medevaced someone from an offshore platform, this time a crewmember near Venice, Louisiana.

On Saturday, a USCG crew medevaced a diver from a platform near Port Fourchon. To read about that, click here.

Sunday's rescue started when Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 11:51 p.m. Saturday from an offshore rig stating a 47-year-old male was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew landed on the platform early Sunday morning, onloaded the crewmember and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition

