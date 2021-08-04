Second Governor's staffer tests positive for COVID this week

The Governor’s Office disclosed today that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and no others have been exposed. This is the second release in as many days about positive cases in the office.

The staffer involved in today's release is at home in isolation per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health, a release states. This staffer was vaccinated earlier this year, the release states.

"While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure," the release states.

The employee who tested positive earlier this week has been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed. The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health, a release states.

