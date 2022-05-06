Second body found in river; family says it's 14-year-old girl

Brandy Wilson's father said the missing 14-year-old's body was found Thursday evening in the Mississippi River near the Domino Sugar refinery at Chalmette, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune are reporting.

Brandy disappeared in the river at Algiers on April 23, along with her boyfriend, Kevin Poole Jr., 15, and her sister, Ally Berry-Wilson, 8. Relatives think Brandy slipped and fell into the water, and that Kevin and Ally went in after her but also were swept away.

Kevin's body was found Monday near Crescent Park in New Orleans, after a nine-day search along 93 miles of the river. Ally remains missing.

A Harbor Police spokesperson said authorities retrieved the body just after 5:30 p.m. The spokesperson would not say whether it was that of a male or female, or estimate the person's age, the newspapers report.

But WWL television quoted Allen Berry saying it's his older daughter, who disappeared upriver and on the opposite bank 12 days earlier with her boyfriend and her sister, the newspapers report.

“Please come with good spirit and good intention, and help me bring my last baby home," Berry said.

To read the full story, click here.

