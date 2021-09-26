Search suspended for person in water near Southwest Pass

The search for a person in the water near Southwest Pass has ended.

The Coast Guard says they suspended its search at around 7 p.m. Saturday for a person in the water near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched more than 4,600 square miles for a combined search time of 80 hours.

The Coast Guard received the call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter

Coast Guard Station Venice

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel