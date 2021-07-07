Search continues for missing python at zoo in Baton Rouge mall

BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, the search is continuing for the Burmese python that escaped from its enclosure at the Blue Zoo in Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana.

According to the Advocate, The Blue Zoo was still searching Wednesday for Cara, a 12-foot albino Burmese python. The snake went missing on Monday evening.

They report that Blue Zoo employees, Baton Rouge zoo staff and local snake experts spent Tuesday night searching for the reptile in shifts -- some even donning night vision goggles. The python has still not been located.

Officials said they believed the animal made it into the ceiling. The Blue Zoo was on lock down during the search.

The Blue Zoo tells The Advocate that Cara isn't venomous and is a "very sweet snake."

