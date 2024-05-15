SCOTUS: For now, Louisiana will have two majority-black districts

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday effectively ordered Louisiana to hold this fall’s congressional elections using two Black majority districts instead of one, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The high court did so by suspending a three-judge panel’s decision that threw out a map drawn by the Louisiana Legislature in January to create two minority-majority districts, the newspaper reports.

In agreeing to sort out Louisiana’s congressional lines, which will take months, the Supreme Court’s suspension of the panel’s decision allows the Nov. 5 elections to occur under an interim map – the last one available, passed in January by the Legislature, the newspaper reports.

To read The Advocate's story with all the details, click here.