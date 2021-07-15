Scott bicyclist killed in Allen Parish hit and run crash

A bicyclist from Scott was struck and killed early Thursday morning during a hit and run crash in Allen Parish.

State Police say the crash occurred shortly after midnight on July 15 on LA Hwy 383 near Ikes Road about three miles west of Kinder.

The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Jamie Fontenot of Scott.

A preliminary investigation by state police found that Fontenot was riding a bicycle south on LA 383 when she was struck by an unknown southbound vehicle.

After striking Fontenot, troopers say the vehicle fled the scene.

Troopers are asking the public for their assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.

Fontenot suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say a toxicology sample was collected from Fontenot and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

