Schriever man booked with murder of woman, attempted murder of officers

A Schriever man has been booked in connection with the Saturday slaying of a woman, and also is accused of attempted murder of several officers.

Patrick Waddle, 38, was booked by Terrebonne deputies with first degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a Bull Run Road in Schriever, and then later was booked with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Deputies accuse him of shooting a man and a woman at another home on his street, and State police accuse him of shooting at troopers as he fled the scene of the first shooting.

The incident began on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Bull Run Road in Schriever.

Terrebonne ​Sheriff Tim Soignet says deputies were called to a home there after two people were shot. Deputies arrived, with State Police along to assist. Witnesses said Waddle - who lives in the 1900 block of Bull Run Road - went to the home and started shooting from outside the house. A man and woman who lived in the house were both hit by bullets, and taken to the hospital. The woman, Lisa Eschete, 51, died at the hospital, the sheriff says.

The sheriff is not releasing information about motive yet, but says that Waddle and the victims knew each other.

State Police say that their troopers saw Waddle in a vehicle as he was fleeing the scene of the shooting. They tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued to travel south on Bull Run Road. As it passed, troopers allege that Waddle fired multiple shots at the troopers. One trooper fired back. Waddle wasn't hit, and drove into a wooded area, troopers say. One trooper was injured, was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries to his head, and released a short time later. No other law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, troopers say.

After Waddle allegedly drove into the wooded area, a manhunt began that lasted until around 4 a.m. when he was found and arrested. In addition to Terrebonne deputies and state troopers, there also were personnel from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department, Golden Meadow Police Department, and Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department assisting in maintaining a perimeter and searching for Waddle, troopers say.

Terrebonne deputies are handling the investigation into the shooting at the house, and State Police are conducting the investigation into the shooting that happened as Waddle allegedly was fleeing.

The sheriff said he wanted to personally thank the Louisiana State Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s, Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department and Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Patrick Waddle. This investigation an ongoing joint investigation with the Louisiana State Police and additional charges are pending.