School bus overturned, one adult dead, six injured in Baton Rouge

Posted at 8:43 AM, Oct 26, 2022
An adult was killed and at least six others were injured following a crash in Baton Rouge involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, WAFB is reporting.

The accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Wooddale Blvd., just after 6:30 a.m. Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal injuries, the station reports.

Those injured in the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries remain unknown, WAFB states.

