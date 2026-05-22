Scholarships offered by The Storage Center

The Storage Center is offering scholarships to students actively pursuing higher education at accredited colleges and universities across the country.

Three students will be selected to receive $5,000 scholarships to support their academic and professional goals. For consideration, eligible students must submit an essay focused on their community service initiatives, volunteerism and how higher education will further their ability to make positive change.

This is the third iteration of the scholarship program, continuing The Storage Center’s ongoing commitment to investing in local communities and ultimately, the next generation of leaders, a release states.

Former winners include 2025 Fall Scholarship Recipient Brittanie Reynaud, who, as a mother of four, was able to pursue her Associate of Science degree in nursing while volunteering at local nursing homes thanks in part to the “Space to Succeed” scholarship and Anthony Brantley, a finance student at Ohio State who founded his own organization, Freedom Through Finance, a community-based organization dedicated to improving financial literacy for low-income and underserved families.

The application window now is open, and final applications are due May 31.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in June.