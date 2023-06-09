KINDER, La. — The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host one of the largest Native American gatherings in the southern United States this weekend. The 26th annual powwow, a tradition celebrating Native American culture, will be held on the Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort, the Coushatta Tribe announced.

Admission for the general public is $8 per day. Children six years and younger are admitted free of charge. Tickets are purchased at the gate on the day of event.

The schedule of events for the 26th Annual Coushatta Powwow is as follows:



Friday, June 9, 2023

Gourd Dance 5pm Grand Entry 7pm

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Gourd Dance 10am Grand Entry 12noon Gourd Dance 5pm Grand Entry 7pm



Coushatta’s annual powwow presents world champion Native American dancers and singers competing for prizes in a family-friendly and alcohol-and-drug-free event, officials say.

Hundreds of representatives from tribes across the United States and Canada gather every year to celebrate their heritage with dance and drum contests. Handcrafted jewelry, beaded moccasins and colorful feathered regalia embellish the dancers. Tribal drum groups compete and perform music and songs for the dance competitions.

The marketplace, another popular feature, showcases Native American food like Indian frybread and Indian tacos, plus handmade Native American arts and crafts such as turquoise and silver jewelry, beaded items, the famous Coushatta long-leaf pine needle baskets, and more.

Find more information online at www.coushattapowwow.com.