Scam alert: Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments

Louisiana State Police offer some cyber security advice: Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments.

"As soon as someone tells you to pay for something with a gift card, it’s a scam. Gift cards are popular with scammers because they’re easy for people to find and buy," state police say. "They have fewer protections for buyers compared to some other payment options. They’re more like cash: once you use a gift card, the money on it is gone. Stay aware."

Here are some tips offered by LSP that can help you spot a Gift Card Scheme:

1. Someone calls as an “agent” from the government demanding you pay taxes or fees with a gift card.

2. Someone calls from tech support, stating an issue with your computer and you must pay them to get it fixed. It’s a lie!

3. You meet someone special on a dating website and they ask you for help then trick you into sending them gift cards.

4. The scammer pretends to be a friend or family member in an emergency and asks you to send money right away through a gift card.

5. Someone says you’ve won a prize, but first, you have to pay fees or other charges with a gift card in order to claim that prize.

6. The caller says they’re from your utility company. They threaten to cut off your service (electric, gas, water) if you don’t pay immediately.

7. You get a check from someone and it’s written for more than you expected and they ask for the difference through a gift card.

If you are a victim of a Gift Card Scam, please contact your local Police Department or Sheriff’s Office.