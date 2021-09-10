SBA, Urban League to host free info sessions on Hurricane Ida Disaster Assistance

The U.S. Small Business Administration and Urban League of Louisiana will host two disaster assistance information sessions this month for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The free sessions will be held Monday, September 13, from 10:30 am-11:30 am and Wednesday, September 15, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

According to the Urban League, the sessions will provide those seeking assistance with information on how to obtain FEMA and SBA help including:

FEMA Registration Requirements and the Process to Receive Assistance

SBA Loan Eligibility and Application Process

Denials and Requests for Reconsideration

Those who attend are asked to register in advance. To register for the September 13 session, click here. For the September 15 session, click here.

Disaster assistance is available to renters, homeowners, private non-profits, and small businesses in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes affected by the hurricane effective August 26th.

Officials say that disaster assistance may include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and other programs.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available to homeowners, renters, and businesses.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel