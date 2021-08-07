Sawmill reopening in southwest Louisiana with new owner

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Wood products company Interfor Corp. will reopen an idled sawmill in southwestern Louisiana and hire 170 people.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Interfor on Friday announced the company’s plans to spend up to $8 million to revive the old Georgia-Pacific sawmill near DeQuincy.

The governor's office says the new jobs will have an average salary of $62,000, plus benefits. Interfor recently bought the facility after it was shuttered in May 2020.

The company says it plans to restart operations in the first half of 2022.

Louisiana is giving Interfor tax breaks and helping the company train its workforce.

