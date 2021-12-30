Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Sandra Jaffe, co-founder of Preservation Hall, dies

items.[0].image.alt
(Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The Advocate via AP)<br/>
Sandra Jaffe, far left, who along with her husband, Allan, owned and managed Preservation Hall since the early 1960s, watches trombonist Freddie Lonzo sing to the crowd gathered June 10, 2021, in New Orleans, for the reopening of the venue since the coronavirus lockdown. Sandra Jaffe who introduced countless people to jazz through the intimate French Quarter venue over six decades, has died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, her son Ben Jaffe, creative director of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, said on the hall's Facebook page. She was 83, news outlets reported. <br/>
1000 (9).jpeg
Posted at 10:43 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 23:43:10-05

NEW ORLEANS — The woman who co-founded Preservation Hall in New Orleans has died. Sandra Jaffe and her husband introduced countless people to jazz music in the intimate French Quarter venue.

Their son, Ben Jaffe, said on the hall's Facebook page that Sandra Jaffe died on Monday.

News outlets report that she was 83.

Sandra and Allan Jaffe were jazz fans in their 20s when they stopped in New Orleans in 1960.

They helped organize impromptu concerts at a French Quarter gallery.

The owner eventually offered them the space to continue the concerts more formally, and Preservation Hall was born.

Ben Jaffe is now creative director of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.