Salmonella outbreak sickens 4 in Louisiana

4 Louisiana residents have gotten sick in a Salmonella outbreak that's spread to 36 states and infected nearly 600 people.

As of October 14, 596 cases have been reported, though the CDC says the true number of those infected is likely much higher than reported because many people recover without medical care and testing.

A specific food hasn't been linked to the illnesses, so public health officials are asking anyone with Salmonella symptoms to write down what they ate in the week before they got sick.

Cases started on May 31, 2021 to September 29, 2021. No deaths have been reported, while 116 have been hospitalized. 149 cases have been reported in Texas, the highest so far.

Salmonella symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, a fever higher than 102ºF, and dehydration. Always clean, separate, cook, and chill food to prevent getting sick from Salmonella.

The number of cases reported in each state is below:

Colorado 1

Indiana 1

Georgia 2

Mississippi 2

Oregon 2

Alabama 3

Iowa 3

South Carolina 3

Utah 3

Connecticut 4

Louisiana 4

North Dakota 4

Florida 5

New Jersey 5

New York 5

Ohio 6

Pennsylvania 6

South Dakota 7

California 8

Nebraska 8

New Mexico 8

Kentucky 9

Michigan 9

Kansas 10

Missouri 10

Tennessee 10

Massachusetts 11

North Carolina 11

Arkansas 12

Minnesota 22

Wisconsin 24

Illinois 34

Maryland 45

Virginia 54

Oklahoma 92

Texas 149

More information on this Salmonella outbreak can be found here

