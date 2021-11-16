Rutherford Beach restoration project needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed for a weekend restoration project at Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana announced Tuesday that they will be planting 10,000 plugs of native beach grasses to help grow and stabilize beach dunes, minimize erosion and create wildlife habitat.

Volunteers will also be installing sand fencing to limit erosion.

"We are so excited to continue our work in southwest Louisiana through this planting and sand fence installation at Rutherford Beach,” said Gardner Goodall, the Native Plants Project coordinator at the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. “The sand fencing will facilitate much needed dune creation after Hurricanes Laura and Zeta. We hope people will consider joining us for a fun and productive day rebuilding coastal Louisiana."

On Friday, November 19, volunteers will install 2,500 feet of sand fencing to enhance 6 acres of dune habitat in the Calcasieu-Sabine Basin. The planting will be positioned in front of breakwaters to protect Louisiana 82/27 from erosion.

On Saturday, November 20, volunteers will plant bitter panicum by hand.

The work will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both days.

Groups are encouraged to volunteer and participants will have their temperature checked at registration as a coronavirus precaution. All equipment will be provided by CRCL, as will premade lunches and drinks.

Close-toed shoes are required.

To register or find more information, visit the CRCL volunteer events page.

