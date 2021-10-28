Ruston man indicted for threatening member of Congress

A Ruston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury accused of threatening a member of Congress.

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 38, of Ruston. The charges against Thibodeaux are threatening a federal official and transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

The indictment alleges that on or about October 12, 2021, Thibodeaux threatened to murder a member of Congress while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties, and to retaliate against her on account of her official duties.

The member of Congress was not named.

It is further alleged in the indictment that Thibodeaux placed a telephone call to the member of Congress stating that he would murder her, thereby knowingly transmitting a communication in interstate commerce with the intent to threaten to injure people with knowledge that they would view the communication as a threat.

If convicted, Thibodeaux faces not more than 10 years in prison, 2 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

