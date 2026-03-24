RPSO: Woman accused of killing former sheriff

RAPIDES PARISH, La. — A 53-year-old Pollock woman is behind bars, accused of killing the former Rapides Parish Sheriff.

Ladonna Delrie was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on charges of criminal damage to property, simple burglary, first-degree murder and flight from an officer.

According to the initial information, Sheriff William Hilton returned to his residence and observed Delrie exiting his residence. When he attempted to contact the suspect, she ran him over, causing severe, life-threatening injuries. Hilton died the next day from the injuries.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is still an ongoing, very active investigation. If anyone has any information on this investigation, contact the RPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727, RPSO Main Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.