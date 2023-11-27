Round four of the Fortify Homes Program opens November 27

Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) will open its fourth round of grants at noon on November 27. There are 750 grants available in the fourth round, and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis as required by law. This round of grants is open to all homeowners whose home meets the criteria required for upgrading to the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard.The LFHP provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to repair or replace their roofs to the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). More information is available at www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes [mailstats.ldi.la.gov]. Those interested in the program are encouraged to review eligibility information and frequently asked questions on the LFHP website cited above to determine whether their home meets the requirements for the program.

Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system in order to apply for a grant and may do so by visiting www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes [mailstats.ldi.la.gov]. LFHP staff urge homeowners who are interested in the program to create a profile prior to November 27, as homeowners will need to log in to their profile to apply on that date. Eligible homeowners should attempt to apply as quickly as possible once the application window goes live at noon.

The LFHP began with enough funding to award approximately 3,000 grants. The first half of those grants were limited to Citizens policyholders, and the remaining grants are available to all homeowners across the state.

The grant will cover the cost of reinforcing a roof using methods that meet or exceed the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard, which includes strengthening a building against severe storms, high winds and wind driven rain. Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements and pay all costs for the roof upgrade including permits, inspections and construction costs beyond the amount of the grant.

Eligibility Requirements: