Rollover Crash Kills Two in Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA, La. — The Louisiana State Police say that troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on St. Louis Canal Road near North Eagle Drive in Houma this morning, which claimed the lives of the driver, 23-year-old Donyelle White, and her passenger, 24-year-old Marquez Price, both of Houma.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed White was traveling south on St. Louis Canal Road in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

For reasons still under investigation, LSP says White’s vehicle ran off of the roadway to the left as she was in a right curve. Her vehicle then began to rollover and struck a tree with its roof. Both White and Price suffered fatal injuries were pronounced deceased on scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and a standard toxicology report is pending, according to LSP. White was properly restrained and Price was not restrained during the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

LSP Troop C has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel