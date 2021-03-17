Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Rollover Crash Kills Two in Terrebonne Parish

items.[0].image.alt
KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
Crash
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 20:32:18-04

HOUMA, La. — The Louisiana State Police say that troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on St. Louis Canal Road near North Eagle Drive in Houma this morning, which claimed the lives of the driver, 23-year-old Donyelle White, and her passenger, 24-year-old Marquez Price, both of Houma.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed White was traveling south on St. Louis Canal Road in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

For reasons still under investigation, LSP says White’s vehicle ran off of the roadway to the left as she was in a right curve. Her vehicle then began to rollover and struck a tree with its roof. Both White and Price suffered fatal injuries were pronounced deceased on scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and a standard toxicology report is pending, according to LSP. White was properly restrained and Price was not restrained during the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

LSP Troop C has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.