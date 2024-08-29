Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge temporary closure for alligator harvest set

If you go out to Rockefeller to fish or crab, here's some information you need.

LDWF will temporarily close Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge from September 4-10 until noon each day for the annual controlled alligator harvest. After noon, the refuge will reopen to the public for recreational activities until sunset.

"This closure ensures the safety of both trappers and visitors during the harvest. The refuge, located across 26 miles of coastal Louisiana in Cameron and Vermilion parishes, is a hotspot for recreational fishing, offering opportunities to catch crabs, shrimp, redfish, speckled trout, black drum, and largemouth bass," a social media post from the department states.

As a reminder, the department says, all visitors must have a WMA Access Permit, or one of the following licenses: Senior Hunting/Fishing, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise, or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing.

Learn more about the refuge and necessary permits here: https://buff.ly/4dOXzcU