Roads closed from flooding in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed roads on Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Pomme de Terre WMA in Avoyelles Parish due to flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur.

Chenier Lake Road, Cas Cas Road, the Year Round Trail and South Bayou Natchitoches Road from the Bayou des Sot gate to Smith Bay at Grassy Lake WMA and Sutton Lake Road on Pomme de Terre WMA have been closed.

While the WMAs will remain open, users are asked to comply with road closures.

Heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Arthur has caused flooding on much of these WMAs. Once the water recedes, LDWF will inspect, repair and reopen the roads.

Grassy Lake WMA is located approximately twelve miles from Bordelonville, Louisiana. Pomme de Terre WMA is located approximately six miles east of Moreauville on La. Hwy 451 in Avoyelles Parish.