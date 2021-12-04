Ride for the Badge for officers injured by impaired driver

BATON ROUGE — An event will be held on Saturday to assist Baton Rouge Police Department officers who were severely injured by an impaired driver.

Sergeant Jason Martin and officer Joe Carboni were among those injured, they say.

One hundred percent of all proceeds raised for the black jack run will benefit the officers and their families.

Motorcycles, cars and trucks are welcome as they will be traveling from Baton Rouge Harley Davidson to Hammond Harley Davidson and back.

It is $10 per chance and prizes will be awarded to best and worst hand, according to the flyer.

Upon arrival back to Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson, there will be food prepared by Denham Springs Marshal's Office & TJ Ribs.

Baton Rouge Police Department on Facebook

Donations, a silent auction, local businesses and vendors will be on site, plus a 50/50 raffle.

The Ride for the Badge event will be held at the Baton Rouge Harley Davidson at 5853 Siegen Lane.

